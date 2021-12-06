KQED is a proud member of
Forum

'What Roe Could Take Down With It' if Abortion Rights End

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Demonstrators gather in front of the U.S. Supreme Court as the justices hear arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, a case about a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks, on December 01, 2021 in Washington, DC.  (Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in what looks to be the beginning of the end of Roe v. Wade, according to legal scholars. If that is the case, and Roe is reversed, there stands to be a number of ripple effects beyond abortion rights, too. In a new article for The Atlantic, "What Roe Could Take Down With It," constitutional law expert Kimberly Wehle writes that "the logic being used against Roe could weaken the legal foundations of many rights Americans value deeply" including laws regulating marriage equality and contraception use, for example. We'll consider the different layers of what's at stake with abortion rights and beyond.

Guests:

Kimberly Wehle, professor of law, University of Baltimore School of Law; former U.S. attorney; author, “How to Read The Constitution —and Why”; Her recent story for The Atlantic is "What Roe Could Take Down With It"

