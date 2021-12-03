KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Political Breakdown
6:30 pm – 7:00 pmPolitical BreakdownPolitical Breakdown is a new series that explores the political intersection of California and the nation. Each week hosts Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos are joined with a new special guest to unpack politics — with personality — and offer an insider’s glimpse at how politics happens.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Political Breakdown
6:30 pm – 7:00 pmPolitical BreakdownPolitical Breakdown is a new series that explores the political intersection of California and the nation. Each week hosts Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos are joined with a new special guest to unpack politics — with personality — and offer an insider’s glimpse at how politics happens.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

High School Basketball Players Have Their Own Professional League Now

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

basketball hoop
 (iStock)

For decades, young athletes only had one major route to the playing professional leagues — playing for an NCAA Division I team. Today, however, talented basketball players have a chance to skip college and go professional in leagues like Overtime Elite, which pays its players six-figure salaries while prepping them for a professional career either in the NBA or abroad. Is this a positive trend that allows athletes to monetize their abilities or is it a youth sports culture taken to the apex of extremes? We’ll talk about professional high school basketball and what it means for the future of the sport.

Related link(s):

Guests:

Sean Gregory, senior editor, Time Magazine

Sponsored