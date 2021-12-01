The Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday morning in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The case, brought by Mississippi’s only licensed abortion clinic, challenges a 2018 state law that bans nearly all abortions after 15 weeks, with no exceptions for rape or incest. Mississippi officials are asking the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that affirms the constitutional right to abortion. Meanwhile, abortion restrictions in states such as Mississippi and Texas are pushing people to travel out-of-state to seek abortion care. We examine the Mississippi case and its potential impact on California.
Roe v. Wade on the Line as Supreme Court Hears Mississippi Abortion Case
A view of the U.S. Supreme Court at sunset on November 29, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Guests:
Jessica Levinson, professor of law, Loyola Law School; host of the podcast “Passing Judgment”
Mary Ziegler, professor of law, Florida State University College of Law. Her most recent book is "Abortion and the Law in America: Roe v. Wade to the Present.”
Katie Orr, politics and government reporter, KQED
Katrina Maczen-Cantrell, executive director, Women's Health Specialists of California
