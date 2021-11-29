KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
PBS NewsHour
3:00 pm – 4:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
PBS NewsHour
3:00 pm – 4:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Albert Samaha Explores Colonialism and Assimilation through Family's Filipino Immigrant Experience

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Albert Samaha's new book is "Concepcion: An Immigrant Family’s Fortunes." (Photos courtesy of Penguin Random House)

Albert Samaha is the son of immigrants from the Philippines, a country molded by centuries of Spanish and American colonization and imperialism. His new book “Concepcion: An Immigrant Family’s Fortunes” is part memoir, part family history. Samaha reflects on his Filipino American identity and his family’s immigration experience, comparing the America he grew up in to the America that shaped his ancestors’ homeland. We’ll talk with Samaha about assimilation, Filipino American underrepresentation and how the descendants of immigrants reckon with the sacrifices of their elders.

Guests:

Albert Samaha, author, "Concepcion: An Immigrant Family's Fortunes"; investigative journalist and inequality editor, BuzzFeed News

Sponsored