Albert Samaha Explores Colonialism and Assimilation through Family's Filipino Immigrant Experience

Albert Samaha is the son of immigrants from the Philippines, a country molded by centuries of Spanish and American colonization and imperialism. His new book “Concepcion: An Immigrant Family’s Fortunes” is part memoir, part family history. Samaha reflects on his Filipino American identity and his family’s immigration experience, comparing the America he grew up in to the America that shaped his ancestors’ homeland. We’ll talk with Samaha about assimilation, Filipino American underrepresentation and how the descendants of immigrants reckon with the sacrifices of their elders.