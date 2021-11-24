KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The World
2:00 pm – 3:00 pmThe World

‘Rock Argentino’

How Beatlemania took root in Argentina. It was way more than mop tops and electric guitars. Under military rule, young musicians there were inspired to question authority – and sing out. The Beatles and the birth of el “rock argentino." see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
The World
2:00 pm – 3:00 pmThe World

‘Rock Argentino’

How Beatlemania took root in Argentina. It was way more than mop tops and electric guitars. Under military rule, young musicians there were inspired to question authority – and sing out. The Beatles and the birth of el “rock argentino." see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Forum From the Archives: Hollywood Writers' Rooms Still Don't Reflect the Diversity of America

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (iStock)

In a new cover story for The Atlantic, writer Hannah Giorgis looks critically at Hollywood’s writers’ rooms and how most of them look nothing like America. Documenting the history of Black writers who have navigated predominantly white writers’ rooms — often confronting implicit and explicit biases — Giorgis reveals the renaissance of onscreen representation they helped bring to television. Still, Hollywood remains an industry dominated by white men, and that continues to impact the hiring of offscreen Black talent and who’s at the table. We’ll talk to Giorgis about whether the tide is really turning in Hollywood when it comes to diverse representation — not only in the stories we tell, but who’s telling them. 

This segment originally aired Sept. 20. 

Guests:

Hannah Giorgis, staff writer, The Atlantic

Sponsored