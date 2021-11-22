From Cable Cars to Automated Vehicles: ‘Moving San Francisco’ Explores the City’s Public Transportation Evolution

The documentary "Moving San Francisco" guides viewers through a history of public transit in a region rife with innovation. From the iconic cable cars that climb the city's hills to the fleet of ferries on the bay to ride-hailing services, how people traverse the Bay Area has evolved with the times. And transit systems are still evolving - navigating issues of equity and affordability are as much part of the conversation as trying to regulate new technology. We'll talk with the makers of "Moving San Francisco" and some of the documentary's guests about how public transit has shaped San Francisco and what the city's transportation network could become in the future.