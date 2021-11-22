KQED is a proud member of
From Cable Cars to Automated Vehicles: ‘Moving San Francisco’ Explores the City’s Public Transportation Evolution

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:30 AM
A cable car heads down a hilly San Francisco street. (iStock)

The documentary "Moving San Francisco" guides viewers through a history of public transit in a region  rife with innovation. From the iconic cable cars that climb the city's hills to the fleet of ferries on the bay to ride-hailing services, how people traverse the Bay Area  has evolved with the times. And transit systems are still evolving - navigating issues of equity and affordability are as much part of the conversation as trying to regulate new technology. We'll talk with the makers of "Moving San Francisco" and some of the documentary's guests about how public transit has shaped San Francisco and what the city's transportation network could become in the future.

