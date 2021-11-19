KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
Since its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features.
New Memoir from Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs Reflects on the People Who Shaped Him

"The Deeper the Roots" is a memoir from Michael Tubbs, the former mayor of Stockton. (Marc Levin via Blowback Productions)

Overcoming adversity has been the hallmark of Michael Tubb’s eventful life. When he was six, his father was sentenced to a near-life term in prison. At 22, Tubbs was elected to Stockton’s city council while still a student at Stanford. At 26, he became the city’s youngest and first black mayor. Along the way he founded programs to help underserved youth get to college, taught in high school, and introduced Universal Basic Income to the city. It has not all been easy as he reflects in his new memoir, “The Deeper the Roots.” Tubbs grapples with the survivor’s guilt that comes from seeing family murdered and friends caught up in poverty and violence. We’ll talk to Tubbs about his book and the stories and people who have shaped his life so far.

Guests:

Michael Tubbs, special adviser for economic mobility, office of Governor Gavin Newsom; former mayor of Stockton. He has a new memoir, "The Deeper the Roots."

