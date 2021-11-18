KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse in Centuries on Full View Friday Morning

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Red-orange full moon against a dark background
The Moon as seen over Santa Monica, California on May 26, 2021 during the "Super Blood Moon" total eclipse.  (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Cosmic rewards await very early risers on Friday: the full moon will glow reddish-brown in the longest partial lunar eclipse in almost six centuries. We’ll hear how, when and where to view it. We’ll also talk about the Mars Perseverance Rover’s latest discoveries, the just-scheduled December launch of the James Webb Space Telescope and all of your astronomy-related questions.

Guests:

Andrew Fraknoi, retired chair of the astronomy department, Foothill College

