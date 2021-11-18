Deaf High School Football Team on Track for Title and Fans’ Hearts

The California School for the Deaf, Riverside’s football team is having a Hollywood-worthy season. They are the top team in their league and are on their way to clinching the title, not just by winning, but by dominating their opponents. Not too long ago, they suffered through seven straight losing seasons, and worse than that were the sneers and low expectations of rivals who assumed a team of deaf athletes could not prevail. Their quarterback calls them not just a team, but a brotherhood. We’ll talk to the school’s superintendent and reporter Thomas Fuller about the Cub’s championship season.