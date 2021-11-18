KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Creative Inflation

As prices go up, businesses are finding ways to spread those costs without passing them on to the customer directly. A look at how some small business owners are getting creative with inflation.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Creative Inflation

As prices go up, businesses are finding ways to spread those costs without passing them on to the customer directly. A look at how some small business owners are getting creative with inflation.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Deaf High School Football Team on Track for Title and Fans’ Hearts

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

RIVERSIDE, CA - OCTOBER 13: Players from the California School of the Deaf Riverside Football Team look on during their practice on October 13, 2005 at the Riverside School of the Deaf in Riverside, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

The California School for the Deaf, Riverside’s football team is having a Hollywood-worthy season. They are the top team in their league and are on their way to clinching the title, not just by winning, but by dominating their opponents. Not too long ago, they suffered through seven straight losing seasons, and worse than that were the sneers and low expectations of rivals who assumed a team of deaf athletes could not prevail. Their quarterback calls them not just a team, but a brotherhood. We’ll talk to the school’s superintendent and reporter Thomas Fuller about the Cub’s championship season. 

Guests:

Nancy Hlibok Amann, superintendent, California School for the Deaf, Riverside

Thomas Fuller, San Francisco bureau chief, New York Times

Sponsored