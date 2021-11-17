‘Artists & Elders’ Project Inspires Art and Friendship Across Generations

Please try again

Amid the isolation of shelter-in-place restrictions last year, three artists --Erika Chong Shuch, Rowena Richie and Ryan Tacata --responded by creating “Artists & Elders,” a project connecting artists with senior citizens to create and exchange art. Informed by Richie’s work with people with dementia, a disease which counts isolation as a risk factor, Artists & Elders sought to be a source of creative social engagement, fueled by imagination and pleasure. More than 30 artist-elder pairs around the world have joined the project, and participants share that even more impactful than the works of art have been the lasting bonds they’ve created. We hear from some of the project’s participants and reflect on the power of art and friendship.

Guests:

Erika Chong Shuch , performance maker, choreographer and director; co-organizer, For You: Artists & Elders



Rowena Richie , dance theater-maker and performer, writer, teacher; co-organizer, For You: Artists & Elders, writer; senior Atlantic fellow for equity in brain health, Global Brain Health Institute at UCSF



Dierdre Visser , curator, The Arts, California Institute of Integral Studies; publisher, CHROMA books; participated in Artists & Elders



Lauren Spencer , theater artist, writer, teacher; participated in Artists & Elders



Glenn Stultz , artist, participated in Artists & Elders



Randy Wong-Westbrooke , artist based in Los Angeles, participated in Artists & Elders