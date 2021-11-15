KQED is a proud member of
Vaccine Labor Clash

Many reservations are located in parts of the country with low vaccination rates. And as one Wyoming community institutes a vaccine mandate for tribal government workers, a labor clash might be on the horizon. see more
Forum

'Simple As Water' Brings Intimate Portrait of Syrian Refugee Experience to the Screen

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
 (Courtesy of Megan Mylan)

Megan Mylan's new documentary "Simple As Water" begins dreamily, as four small children laugh, jump rope and chase balloons while their mother looks on. Then tents and clotheslines come into view, and we understand that the family lives in a makeshift encampment in Greece, home to thousands of migrants fleeing the Syrian civil war. Mylan follows groups of Syrian refugees as they try to carve out lives in different parts of the world, creating a film she calls a "love story celebrating the elemental bonds between parent and child." We'll talk to the Academy Award-winning director about the film and the families she features.

Guests:

Megan Mylan, filmmaker, her new documentary is "Simple As Water"

