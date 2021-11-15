'Simple As Water' Brings Intimate Portrait of Syrian Refugee Experience to the Screen

Megan Mylan's new documentary "Simple As Water" begins dreamily, as four small children laugh, jump rope and chase balloons while their mother looks on. Then tents and clotheslines come into view, and we understand that the family lives in a makeshift encampment in Greece, home to thousands of migrants fleeing the Syrian civil war. Mylan follows groups of Syrian refugees as they try to carve out lives in different parts of the world, creating a film she calls a "love story celebrating the elemental bonds between parent and child." We'll talk to the Academy Award-winning director about the film and the families she features.