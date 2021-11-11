KQED is a proud member of
There's a big market sending U.S. wood pellets to Europe to burn as clean energy. But critics say they're not climate-friendly, and their production poses a health hazard for low-income communities.
Forum

How to Spot, and Avoid, Consumer Product Greenwashing

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
 (Getty Images)

When everything from fast fashion brands to uber rides make green claims, it’s easy to feel that eco-friendly consumer products are plentiful. But in many cases, the claims are misleading and minimize businesses’ harmful environmental practices. We’ll talk about what terms like “sustainably sourced” actually mean, the tactics behind greenwashing and how to identify truly sustainable products.

Guests:

Vijay Vaitheeswaran, global energy and climate innovation editor, host, "To a Lesser Degree", The Economist

