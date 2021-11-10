Congress passed a massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan last week. We'll learn more about what that means for California, which is expected to receive about $45.5 billion from the legislation. In other news across the state: the California Redistricting Commission is expected to release draft maps on Wednesday; Newsom spoke out Tuesday following a slew of "Where's Newsom" headlines after he went 11 days without a public appearance; and the recall effort against San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin will be on the ballot in June. We'll dig into the stories behind the headlines.
California Politics Roundtable
In this aerial image taken on August 26, 2021 vehicles drive past farmland and part of the California High Speed Rail Authority San Joaquin River viaduct construction project alongside US Highway 99 through the Central Valley between Madera County and Fresno County, California. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Michael Hiltzik, business columnist, Los Angeles Times
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED ; co-host of KQED's Political Breakdown show
Guy Marzorati, reporter and producer, KQED's California Politics and Government Desk
