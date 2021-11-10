California Politics Roundtable

Congress passed a massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan last week. We'll learn more about what that means for California, which is expected to receive about $45.5 billion from the legislation. In other news across the state: the California Redistricting Commission is expected to release draft maps on Wednesday; Newsom spoke out Tuesday following a slew of "Where's Newsom" headlines after he went 11 days without a public appearance; and the recall effort against San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin will be on the ballot in June. We'll dig into the stories behind the headlines.