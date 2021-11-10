KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Profiles of Oakland’s Unhoused Spotlights Local Residents Who Aged into Homelessness

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

"No trespassing" signs and a Moms 4 Housing banner hang on the front of the now fenced off vacant home that Moms 4 Housing activists occupied during a months-long protest which ended in a court ordered eviction, in Oakland, California on January 28, 2020.  (Photo by PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images)

The most recent count of Oakland’s homeless population in 2019 found 4071 unhoused people, an alarming 47% increase from two years prior.  In recent reporting, San Francisco Chronicle reporters put faces on those numbers, spending five months shadowing four Oaklanders who lost everything and are now unhoused in the communities they grew up in. Reporter Kevin Fagan will join us to share what he and his colleagues learned about how Leonard "Pumpkin" Ambrose, Delbra Taylor, Derrick Soo, and Gwyn Teninty became homeless after the age of fifty.  And we’ll talk with experts about the role healthcare, low wages, and lack of affordable housing play in Oakland’s growing crisis.  

Guests:

Kevin Fagan, reporter, San Francisco Chronicle

Margot Kushel, director of the UCSF Center for Vulnerable Populations; professor of medicine, SF General Hospital

LaTonda Simmons, interim homeless administrator, city of Oakland

Sponsored