In her recent story for The Atlantic, health reporter Sarah Zhang writes that we all know how the COVID-19 pandemic ends: the virus becomes endemic, and we'll have to live with it forever. But what's unknown is how we'll manage the transition to endemicity, a path ahead that right now she says is nonexistent. We'll talk to Zhang about how the country finds its "off-ramp to normal."
Sarah Zhang on Why We Need to Prepare for Endemic Covid Now
The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is administered by Respiratory Therapist Robert Blas (R) of Veritas vaccines at a mobile clinic in an East Los Angeles neighborhood which has shown lower vaccination rates especially among the young on July 9, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. - Los Angeles County is seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases as the Delta variant spreads and brings rising alarm. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Sarah Zhang, staff writer, The Atlantic; her recent article is America Has Lost the Plot on Covid"
