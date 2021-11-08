KQED is a proud member of
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

This Week in the Economy

From the Fed pulling back pandemic support… to another look at the labor market with the October jobs report… the economic week that was.see more
Forum

Sarah Zhang on Why We Need to Prepare for Endemic Covid Now

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is administered by Respiratory Therapist Robert Blas (R) of Veritas vaccines at a mobile clinic in an East Los Angeles neighborhood which has shown lower vaccination rates especially among the young on July 9, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. - Los Angeles County is seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases as the Delta variant spreads and brings rising alarm. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

In her recent story for The Atlantic, health reporter Sarah Zhang writes that we all know how the COVID-19 pandemic ends: the virus becomes endemic, and we'll have to live with it forever. But what's unknown is how we'll manage the transition to endemicity, a path ahead that right now she says is nonexistent. We'll talk to Zhang about how the country finds its "off-ramp to normal."

Guests:

Sarah Zhang, staff writer, The Atlantic; her recent article is America Has Lost the Plot on Covid"

