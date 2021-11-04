KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

In Wake of Dixie Fire, California Confronts How to Tackle and Afford Catastrophic Wildfires

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A firefighter monitors the Dixie Fire as it burns close to a home on August 16, 2021 near Janesville, California.  (Justin Sullivan via Getty Images)

PG&E announced this week that it's the subject of a federal investigation for its possible role in causing the Dixie Fire, the second largest in California history. The utility also said it's likely to amass at least $1.15 billion in losses associated with the fire, which burned one million acres and destroyed the Northern California town of Greenville.  We'll hear  what’s next for PG&E.  We’ll also talk about the high cost of fighting wildfire in the state, and the lessons that can be drawn from California’s battles with recent mega-fires, which are expected to become more frequent as the climate gets hotter and drier.

Guests:

Dale Kasler, staff writer covering water and the environment, Sacramento Bee

Chris Field, director, Stanford Woods Institute

Kelly Martin, president, Grassroots Wildland Firefighters; retired chief of fire and aviation, Yosemite National Park

Sponsored