In Wake of Dixie Fire, California Confronts How to Tackle and Afford Catastrophic Wildfires

PG&E announced this week that it's the subject of a federal investigation for its possible role in causing the Dixie Fire, the second largest in California history. The utility also said it's likely to amass at least $1.15 billion in losses associated with the fire, which burned one million acres and destroyed the Northern California town of Greenville. We'll hear what’s next for PG&E. We’ll also talk about the high cost of fighting wildfire in the state, and the lessons that can be drawn from California’s battles with recent mega-fires, which are expected to become more frequent as the climate gets hotter and drier.

