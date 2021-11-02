Justices Hear Challenges to Restrictive Texas Abortion Law

A view of the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday morning November 01, 2021 in Washington, DC.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Monday in lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of SB 8, the controversial Texas law that bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy and deputizes private citizens to enforce it. We’ll analyze what the justices’ responses may signal about the fate of the law, and we’ll look ahead to other cases on the Court’s docket bearing on the regulation of guns, greenhouse gas emissions and immigration.

Guests:

Michele Goodwin , Chancellor's professor and director, Center for Biotechnology and Global Health Policy, UC Irvine School of Law. Her recent book is "Policing the Womb: Invisible Women and the Criminalization of Motherhood."

Margaret Russell , professor of constitutional law and associate provost, Santa Clara University School of Law

David Levine , professor, UC Hastings College of the Law