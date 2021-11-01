California Delegation Heads to High Stakes UN Climate Summit

COP26 banners hang from lamp posts in Glasgow on October 29, 2021 ahead of the start of the climate summit.

COP26 banners hang from lamp posts in Glasgow on October 29, 2021 ahead of the start of the climate summit. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Please try again

The 2021 UN Climate Change Conference, COP26, begins Sunday, collecting world leaders and activists to discuss and negotiate ambitious climate change policies with the aim of staying below 1.5 degrees of global temperature rise. California, which has already been experiencing the effects of climate change in the forms of sea level rise, record-breaking wildfires and extensive droughts, will be represented by a 22-member delegation of state lawmakers and a number of activists. We’ll talk about the goals of California’s delegation and what’s at stake for the state.

Guests:

Rachel Becker , environment reporter, CalMatters



David Victor , professor of innovation and public policy, School of Global Policy and Strategy, UC San Diego, adjunct professor in Climate, Atmospheric Science & Physical Oceanography, Scripps Institution of Oceanography



Michael Méndez , assistant professor, School of Social Ecology, University of California, Irvine; author, “Climate Change from the Streets: How Conflict and Collaboration Strengthen the Environmental Justice Movement”

Devin Murphy , city council member, Pinole