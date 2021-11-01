KQED is a proud member of
5:00 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Forum

California Delegation Heads to High Stakes UN Climate Summit

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
COP26 banners hang from lamp posts in Glasgow on October 29, 2021 ahead of the start of the climate summit. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2021 UN Climate Change Conference, COP26, begins Sunday, collecting world leaders and activists to discuss and negotiate ambitious climate change policies with the aim of staying below 1.5 degrees of global temperature rise. California, which has already been experiencing the effects of climate change in the forms of sea level rise, record-breaking wildfires and extensive droughts, will be represented by a 22-member delegation of state lawmakers and a number of activists. We’ll talk about the goals of California’s delegation and what’s at stake for the state.

Guests:

Rachel Becker, environment reporter, CalMatters

David Victor, professor of innovation and public policy, School of Global Policy and Strategy, UC San Diego, adjunct professor in Climate, Atmospheric Science & Physical Oceanography, Scripps Institution of Oceanography

Michael Méndez, assistant professor, School of Social Ecology, University of California, Irvine; author, “Climate Change from the Streets: How Conflict and Collaboration Strengthen the Environmental Justice Movement”

Devin Murphy, city council member, Pinole

