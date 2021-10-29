Activist and former sharecropper Fannie Lou Hamer famously said “you are not free, whether you are Black or white, until I am free.” Hamer and her bold, radical honesty are the subject of a new biography by historian Keisha Blain, who sheds light on Hamer’s life and the ideas and political strategies that were central to the Civil Rights movement. In “Until I Am Free: Fannie Lou Hamer’s Enduring Message to America,” Blain documents key moments in Hamer’s activism, including her pivotal role in co-founding the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party. As voting rights remain a battleground in the U.S., Blain joins us to talk about Hamer’s legacy and the lessons we can learn from her activism.
Historian Keisha Blain on ‘Fannie Lou Hamer’s Enduring Message to America’
(Visit Misissippi)
Guests:
Keisha Blain, historian and author, "Until I Am Free: Fannie Lou Hamer's Enduring Message to America;" associate professor of history, University of Pittsburgh
