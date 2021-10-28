Zombies, Ghouls and Clowns: Horror Movies and Why We Love (or Hate) Them

Please try again

In time for Halloween frights, horror podcast hosts share their picks for the best films of the genre. From zombie apocalypses to tales of the demon-possessed, we'll hear what makes for a satisfying cinematic descent into terror. And we'll explore why some of us avoid the scary stuff, and why others can't get enough of the dark side.

Guests:

Alex West , co-host, Faculty of Horror podcast; author, "Films of New French Extremity: Visceral Horror and National Identity" and "The 1990s Teen Horror Cycle: Final Girls and New Hollywood Formula"

Zena Dixon , co-host, The Bloody Disgusting Podcast

Carly Severn , senior engagement editor, KQED News

Anthony Hudson , co-host, Gaylords of Darkness, a queer feminist horror podcast; host and programmer, Queer Horror at the Hollywood Theater in Portland, OR