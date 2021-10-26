KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Forum

Three San Francisco Board of Education Members Face Recall

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
After years of criticism, a recall election for three members of the San Francisco Board of Education has been scheduled for February 2022. (iStock)

After a flood of criticism from parents, three members of the San Francisco Board of Education are facing recall in a special election set for Feb. 15. Recall supporters accused the board members of mismanaging school re-openings during the pandemic, misplacing energy on renaming schools and changing the admissions process for Lowell High School, the elite magnet school, and being ill-prepared to steward the district’s finances amid a looming $116 million budget deficit. We’ll discuss what’s next for the school board.

Guests:

Guy Marzorati, reporter and producer, KQED's California Politics and Government Desk

Vanessa Rancaño, education reporter, KQED News

