Forum

The Internet Archive Turns 25

When he founded the Internet Archive 25 years ago, Brewster Kahle ambitiously set out to create a modern-day library that would “create a permanent memory for the Web that can be leveraged to make a new Global Mind.” Housed in a former church on Funston Street in San Francisco, the archive has amassed 70 million gigabytes of data that includes 65 million books, texts, movies, audio files, and images. Its Wayback Machine has saved more than 653 billion web pages and counting. While Kahle’s ideals have stayed steady, the internet has radically changed. We’ll talk with Kahle and a panel of experts about what the internet is, could be and should be.  

Guests:

Brewster Kahle, founder, Internet Archive

Margaret O'Mara, professor, University of Washington and author of "The Code: Silicon Valley and the Remaking of America"

Lisa Nakamura, professor of digital media studies, University of Michigan and co-editor of "Race After the Internet"

