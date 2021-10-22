KQED is a proud member of
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

A Clean Slate

People with criminal records often get shot down for jobs after background checks. But now, there’s a push to clear records for minor offenses and arrests, and offer potential workers a clean slate.see more
Forum

Rethinking Postpartum Mental Health Care in the U.S.

Lesley McClurg
at 10:00 AM
Photo: Getty Image

Every year about 500,000 Americans who give birth experience anxiety, guilt and insomnia after their baby is born -- and some are even suicidal. The postpartum mental health care they receive varies greatly. Mother and Baby Units are considered the gold standard of inpatient psychiatric care for new mothers in England and several other countries, but none exist in the U.S., despite mental health issues being one of the leading causes of maternal death. We’ll look at the differences in postpartum mental health care in the U.S. and the U.K, and learn about California’s first inpatient perinatal psychiatry unit.

Guests:

April Dembosky , health correspondent, KQED News

Dr. Nirmaljit Dhami, perinatal psychiatrist, El Camino Hospital

Kathryn Grant , woman who experienced postpartum psychosis and spent 3 months in a mother baby unit in London

Kristina Dulaney, woman who experienced postpartum psychosis and spent 2 weeks in a general psychiatric ward in North Carolina

