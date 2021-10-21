KQED is a proud member of
California Pioneers Mandatory Testing for Hepatitis B and C

Earlier this month, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation that makes California the first state in the nation to require health care facilities to offer screening for hepatitis B and C, which if left untreated can lead to fatal liver disease and cancer. Almost 90% of people with chronic hepatitis B in California are members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. Black Americans have the second highest rate of chronic infection. We'll talk about how the law will work and take your questions.

Guests:

Camille Chu, seventh grader from Palo Alto, CA, whose father died of liver cancer caused by hepatitis B

Samuel So, professor of surgery and executive director of the Asian Liver Center, Stanford University School of Medicine

Aileen Casanave, President, California Association of Black Lawyers & supporter of AB 789

