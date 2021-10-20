KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Stylish Seniors Show Fashion Doesn’t Have an Age Limit

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Advanced Style was created by photographer and author Ari Seth Cohen to capture the unique style of seniors. (Ari Seth Cohen)

Puffy jackets, colorful patterns and statement accessories aren’t just trendy wardrobe staples among young people. Senior citizens are showing off what enjoying old age can look like through their unique styles. Photography projects such as Advanced Style and Chinatown Pretty capture the joy, wisdom and stories of neighborhood elders who boldly express themselves through their outfits. We’ll talk with the creators of those projects and discuss what we can all learn from the senior fashionistas strutting the sidewalks in our own communities.

Guests:

Ari Seth Cohen, author and photographer, Advanced Style

Valerie Luu, co-author, "Chinatown Pretty"

Dorothy Quock, fashionista

