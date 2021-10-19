KQED is a proud member of
The World
2:00 pm – 3:00 pmThe World

TikTok Language

You can find just about anything on TikTok. One innovative use of the app: Teaching Indigenous languages from across the globe. Languages like Cree, Ojibwe, Nahuatl and Mauri are reaching people around the globe.see more
Forum

In 'The Loneliest Americans,' Jay Caspian Kang Explores The Meaning of 'Asian American'

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Jay Caspian Kang's new book is "The Loneliest Americans." (Photo of Jay Caspian Kang by Evan Groll.)

In his new book, "The Loneliest Americans," Jay Caspian Kang sets out to challenge the assumed solidarity of Asian Americans of different classes and waves of immigration. What unites all the peoples from all the different places in the globe’s largest continent? Maybe not enough to create a cohesive political unit, Kang argues. We’ll talk with Kang, a staff writer for the New York Times Opinion page and New York Times Magazine, about his book, radical politics and Berkeley through the eyes of a recent East Coast transplant.

Guests:

Jay Caspian Kang, staff writer for the New York Times Opinion page and New York Times Magazine. His new book is, "The Loneliest Americans."

