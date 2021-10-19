In 'The Loneliest Americans,' Jay Caspian Kang Explores The Meaning of 'Asian American'

In his new book, "The Loneliest Americans," Jay Caspian Kang sets out to challenge the assumed solidarity of Asian Americans of different classes and waves of immigration. What unites all the peoples from all the different places in the globe’s largest continent? Maybe not enough to create a cohesive political unit, Kang argues. We’ll talk with Kang, a staff writer for the New York Times Opinion page and New York Times Magazine, about his book, radical politics and Berkeley through the eyes of a recent East Coast transplant.