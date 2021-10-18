KQED is a proud member of
Forum

California Reparations Task Force Holds Latest Hearings on Discrimination in Housing, Education and More

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
California’s historic Reparations Task Force heard testimony this week on anti-Black racism in housing, education, banking and the environment as part of a series of meetings considering the impact of slavery in the state. Vice chair of the task force, Dr. Amos Brown, emphasized the importance of the hearings, declaring: “We need to make sure that these testimonies are shouted from the house top and throughout the length and breadth of this state of California.” Commissioned by Assembly Bill 3121 last fall to “study and develop reparation proposals for African Americans,” [LINK] this task force is the first of its kind in the U.S. We’ll talk to task force chair Kamilah Moore about the recent hearings and key questions the group is exploring in their study, including who would qualify for reparations.

Guests:

Kamilah Moore, lawyer; chair, California Reparations Task Force

Lakshmi Sarah, digital producer and reporter, KQED

