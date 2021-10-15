KQED is a proud member of
The Takeaway
1:00 pm – 2:00 pmThe Takeaway

Chappelle Courting Controversy

Dave Chappelle’s latest inflammatory comments about transgender people in his recent comedy special for Netflix begs the question, how do you talk about being in community with someone who instead of protecting you, uses words to harm you? Aryah Lester, deputy director of the Transgender Strategy Center joins us to discuss the division over supporting Chappelle and how his comments lead to normalizing violence against those who are transgender.see more
Forum

Authors Joanna Ho and Lisa Moore Ramée Help Kids See Themselves in Stories

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Authors Joanna Ho and Lisa Moore Ramée want young readers of all backgrounds to see themselves in stories. In her debut children’s book “Eyes that Kiss in the Corners,” Ho tells the story of a child’s journey to self-love and acceptance of her Asian-shaped eyes. In her new picture book, “Playing at the Border: A Story of Yo-Yo Ma,” Ho highlights world-famous cellist, immigration and the way music can build bridges between different communities. Ramée's young adult novels “A Good Kind of Trouble” and “Something to Say” both center young Black girl protagonists who embark on journeys to find their voices and what it means to stand for something, in your own life or in the community. Ho and Ramée recently joined us for a FORUM LIVE event to talk about the shared themes in their stories of identity, self acceptance and finding one’s voice.

Guests:

Lisa Moore Ramée, author, “Something to Say” and "A Good Kind of Trouble"

Joanna Ho, author, “Playing at the Border: A Story of Yo-Yo Ma" and "Eyes that Kiss in the Corners”

