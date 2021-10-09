"Forum" Live: Authors Joanna Ho and Lisa Moore Ramée on the Importance of Seeing Yourself in Stories

For authors Joanna Ho and Lisa Moore Ramee, it’s important that young readers of all backgrounds be able to see themselves in stories. In her debut children’s book “Eyes that Kiss in the Corners,” Ho tells the story of a child’s journey to self-love and acceptance of her Asian-shaped eyes. In her new picture book, “Playing at the Border: A Story of Yo-Yo Ma,” Ho highlights world-famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma, immigration and the way music can build bridges between different communities. Ramee’s Young Adult novels “A Good Kind of Trouble” and “Something to Say” both center young Black girl protagonists who embark on journeys to find their voices and what it means to stand for something, in your own life or in the community. Ho and Ramee join us to talk about the shared themes in their stories of identity, self acceptance and finding one’s voice.

****Reserve tickets here for the Live event****