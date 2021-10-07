KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Is Your Pandemic Gray Hair Here to Stay?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (iStock)

The pandemic forced many of us to rethink cultural norms — one being the expectation that people, especially women and younger folks, should color or hide their roots. Amid salon closures and cancelled social events, many people chose to grow out their gray hair, and some are sticking with the look. We’ll talk about why for some the choice to go gray can feel fraught, and why for others it brings a sense of empowerment. And we want to hear from you: Did you decide to grow out your gray hair during the pandemic? Or are you on the fence about whether to forgo the dye? What does gray hair mean to you?

Guests:

Sabrina Spencer, actress who decided to go gray during the pandemic

Maura Judkis , reporter covering culture, food and the arts, The Washington Post

Elinor Carucci, photographer, recent New Yorker portfolio “Silver Linings”; author, “Midlife”

Heren Mercedes, runs the Instagram account @silvercurls_ dedicated to her hair journey

