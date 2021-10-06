KQED is a proud member of
What Memes Say About Hispanic Heritage Month

Alexis Madrigal
Illustration of a reminder that Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15 to October 15.  (iStock)

Hispanic Heritage Month ends Oct. 15, and in a recent column for the Los Angeles Times, staff writer Daniel Hernandez explores the meaning behind the plethora of ironic memes that have popped up to celebrate and poke fun at the occasion. Some of the memes offer ironic takes on popular songs, characters such as Mama Coco from the movie “Coco,” and customs such as eating a tortilla slathered with butter or using ovens to store pots and pans. Hernandez joins us to discuss the memes and the deeper themes they reveal about, as he writes, “the state of ambivalence that we have about ourselves, and that non-Latino Americans continue to have about us.”

Guests:

Daniel Hernandez, reporter covering culture in L.A., L.A. Times, Formerly a reporter for the Styles section of the New York Times, editor of LA TACO, producer and correspondent for VICE News, editor of VICE Mexico; staff writer at LA Weekly.

