‘System Error’ Describes What's Wrong with Big Tech

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
During the past decade, widespread optimism for what technology could accomplish turned into a backlash against Silicon Valley and what it has spawned. Social media networks such as Facebook and Twitter hold enormous power over our economies and lives, but nobody is quite sure how to rein in the companies.  In their new book, “System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong and How We Can Reboot,”  three Stanford University professors from different fields spell out exactly what has gone wrong and offer ideas to hold the powerful accountable in meaningful ways.  

Guests:

Rob Reich, director, Center for Philanthropy and Civil Society, Stanford University

Jeremy Weinstein, associate prof, political science, Stanford University

Mehran Sahami, professor, School of Engineering, Stanford University

