A pipeline leak first reported on Saturday has spilled at least 126,000 gallons of crude oil into the Pacific, washing up on the shores of Huntington Beach and contaminating the area's environmentally sensitive wetlands and marshes. While the leak has been stopped, clean-up efforts are just getting underway. We'll talk about the effects of the oil spill and its impacts on the Huntington Beach community and environment.
Clean-up Efforts Continue Following Orange County Oil Spill
A person stands near oil washed up on Huntington State Beach after a 126,000-gallon oil spill from an offshore oil platform on October 3, 2021 in Huntington Beach, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Guests:
Jacob Margolis, science reporter, KPCC and LAist
Deborah Sivas, professor of environmental law and director of the environmental law clinic, Stanford University
