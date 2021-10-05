KQED is a proud member of
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

Eddie Muller

Terry Gross talks about film noir – movies about doomed characters, ill-fated romance, crimes, and double crosses. Terry talks with Eddie Muller, host of the Turner Classic Movies show “Noir Alley,” and author of a new expanded edition of his book “Dark City: The Lost World of Film Noir.”see more
Forum

Clean-up Efforts Continue Following Orange County Oil Spill 

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
A person stands near oil washed up on Huntington State Beach after a 126,000-gallon oil spill from an offshore oil platform on October 3, 2021 in Huntington Beach, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

A pipeline leak first reported on Saturday has spilled at least 126,000 gallons of crude oil into the Pacific, washing up on the shores of Huntington Beach and contaminating the area's environmentally sensitive wetlands and marshes. While the leak has been stopped, clean-up efforts are just getting underway. We'll talk about the effects of the oil spill and its impacts on the Huntington Beach community and environment.

Guests:

Jacob Margolis, science reporter, KPCC and LAist

Deborah Sivas, professor of environmental law and director of the environmental law clinic, Stanford University

