Fresh Air
Eddie Muller

Terry Gross talks about film noir – movies about doomed characters, ill-fated romance, crimes, and double crosses. Terry talks with Eddie Muller, host of the Turner Classic Movies show “Noir Alley,” and author of a new expanded edition of his book “Dark City: The Lost World of Film Noir.”see more
Anita Hill on America's Ongoing Reckoning with Gender-Based Violence

Mina Kim
at 10:20 AM
Anita Hill is a lawyer, educator, and the author of "Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence." (Celeste Sloman)

It's been 30 years since Anita Hill testified before an all-male Senate Judiciary Committee during Clarence Thomas's Supreme Court confirmation hearing, describing how he sexually harassed her in the workplace. Anita Hills joins us to reflect on that experience, which she says laid bare the systemic faults in a confirmation process that still casts doubt on the credibility of women, and to talk about her new book "Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence."

