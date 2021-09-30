The new film “The Many Saints of Newark” brings Sopranos fans a prequel to the revered HBO series about mobsters in New Jersey. Director Alan Taylor, who won an Emmy for his work on the show, joins us to talk about the movie set during Tony Soprano’s adolescence against a backdrop of the 1967 Newark race riots. The series, which ran for six seasons between 1999 and 2007 followed the story of Tony Soprano, a mafia boss who sought help for anxiety and mental health issues. We discuss the new film, which comes out Friday in theaters and on HBO, and the legacy of “The Sopranos.”
‘The Many of Saints of Newark’ Expands ‘The Sopranos’ Universe to the Big Screen
Corey Sstoll as Junior Soprano, unnamed extra, Vera Farmiga as Livia Soprano, Jon Bernthal as Johnny Soprano, Michael Gandolfini as Teenage Tony Soprano, Gabriella Piazza as Joanne Moltisanti and Alessandro Nivola as Dickie Moltisanti in New Line Cinema and Home Box Office’s mob drama “The Many Saints of Newark,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. (Barry Wetcher)
Guests:
Alan Taylor, director, "The Many Saints of Newark," a prequel to the hit television series "The Sopranos" that ran on HBO from 1999-2007. His other directing credits include "Mad Men," "Game of Thrones" and "The Sopranos," for which he won a Primetime Emmy award.
Sponsored