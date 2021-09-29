September Book Club: 'How Much of These Hills Is Gold' by C. Pam Zhang

Forum's September Book Club read was "How Much of These Hills is Gold" by C. Pam Zhang.

Forum's September Book Club read was "How Much of These Hills is Gold" by C. Pam Zhang. (Cover by Riverhead Books. Photo of C. Pam Zhang by Gioia Zloczower.)

Forum Book Club returns with "How Much of These Hills Is Gold," the debut novel from C. Pam Zhang. Longlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize, the book has been praised for its "arresting," "lyrical," and "ravishingly written" style. It follows the quest of two Chinese-American orphans, Sam and Lucy, to bury their father, a failed gold prospector. In this tender coming-of-age story, Zhang asks "what makes a home a home?" and in placing a Chinese family at its center, a group that history has not just forgotten, but in some instances, erased, the novel reshapes the American western. We'll talk to Zhang and a panel of fellow writers about the book.

Guests:

C. Pam Zhang , author of "How Much of These Hills Is Gold," which was longlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize

Tom Lin , author of "The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu"

Mimi Lok , author of "Last of Her Name." Lok is also the founding director and executive editor of Voice of Witness.

May-Lee Chai , associate professor, department of creative writing, San Francisco State University. Chai is also the author of the short story collection "Useful Phrase for Immigrants," which won the 2019 American Book Award.