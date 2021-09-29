KQED is a proud member of
Bay Area Counties Consider Desalination as Drought Deepens

A water desalination plant is pictured on December 17, 2019 in Mahibadoo, Maldives.  (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Marin County officials are considering desalination plants to help weather a drought that is expected to deplete water resources as early as next summer. Newark has desalinated brackish water from the groundwater basin beneath Alameda Creek since 2003. And Antioch is launching its own desalination project. But critics say the environmental and economic costs of the technology are too high.  We’ll hear which Bay Area counties are looking to desalination for drought mitigation and discuss the pros and cons of the technology.

Guests:

Daniel Ellis, senior scientist, California State Water Resources Control Board

