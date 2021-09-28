Paul Offit on the Fraught History of Medical Innovation

Pfizer plans to ask the FDA to authorize its COVID vaccine for use in children ages 5-11 as soon as this week, according to a company announcement on Sunday. We'll talk about when we can expect the agency to act -- and best practices for parents of young kids in the meantime -- with Paul Offit, a pediatrician and member of the FDA Covid Vaccine Advisory Panel. We'll also talk to Offit about his new book "You Bet Your Life," a history of medical innovations from the earliest antibiotics to the first blood transfusions, and the profound risks that accompanied them.