Pfizer plans to ask the FDA to authorize its COVID vaccine for use in children ages 5-11 as soon as this week, according to a company announcement on Sunday. We'll talk about when we can expect the agency to act -- and best practices for parents of young kids in the meantime -- with Paul Offit, a pediatrician and member of the FDA Covid Vaccine Advisory Panel. We'll also talk to Offit about his new book "You Bet Your Life," a history of medical innovations from the earliest antibiotics to the first blood transfusions, and the profound risks that accompanied them.
Paul Offit on the Fraught History of Medical Innovation
(iStock)
Guests:
Paul Offit, professor of pediatrics and vaccinology, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine; author, "You Bet Your Life: From Blood Transfusions to Mass Vaccination, The Long and Risky History of Medical Innovation."
