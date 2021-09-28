KQED is a proud member of
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

Ben Platt

Terry Gross talks with actor Ben Platt. He won a Tony for his performance as a teenager with extreme social anxiety in the hit Broadway Musical Dear Evan Hansen, which won a tony for best musical. Platt now stars in the new film adaptation. And he has a new album. We’ll talk about anxiety, growing up in a show biz family, and more. Join us.see more
Forum

Paul Offit on the Fraught History of Medical Innovation

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Science laboratory research and development concept. microscope with test tubes
 (iStock)

Pfizer plans to ask the FDA to authorize its COVID vaccine for use in children ages 5-11 as soon as this week, according to a company announcement on Sunday. We'll talk about when we can expect the agency to act -- and best practices for parents of young kids in the meantime -- with Paul Offit, a pediatrician and member of the FDA Covid Vaccine Advisory Panel. We'll also talk to Offit about his new book "You Bet Your Life," a history of medical innovations from the earliest antibiotics to the first blood transfusions, and the profound risks that accompanied them.

Guests:

Paul Offit, professor of pediatrics and vaccinology, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine; author, "You Bet Your Life: From Blood Transfusions to Mass Vaccination, The Long and Risky History of Medical Innovation."

