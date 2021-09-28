KQED is a proud member of
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

New vs Old Worker Pay

New employees are getting higher wages and signing bonuses, because of labor shortages. see more
Forum

Bay Area Housing Costs Temper an Otherwise Warm Welcome for Afghan Asylum Seekers

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:40 AM
Refugees are led through the departure terminal to a bus at Dulles International Airport after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan on August 31, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The Bay Area has been home to a vibrant Afghan community for decades. California lawmakers have been showing unified support in welcoming Afghan asylum seekers to the Bay Area, proposing legislation and holding a string of town halls in support of resettlement efforts. Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August, KQED reports that local service provider Jewish Family & Community Services resettled 77 Afghans in the East Bay -- which is typically the number of people they resettle over six months. But a warm welcome doesn't solve a major issue at hand: the Bay Area's and California's housing affordability crisis. We'll speak with Harris Mojadedi, a local community organizer and member of the Afghan Coalition, about the status of resettlement efforts here in the Bay Area and what Bay Area residents can do to help.

Guests:

Harris Mojadedi, member, Afghan Coalition; community organizer

