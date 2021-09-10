'Welcome to America': Afghan Arrivals Greeted by the Bay Area – and Its High Cost of Living

In a Sept. 3 address, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said Afghan evacuees include “U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, Special Immigrant Visa holders, individuals who have assisted the United States in Afghanistan, and all other vulnerable Afghans, such as journalists and vulnerable women and girls.”

Mayorkas said in the past few weeks roughly 120,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul. “We have a moral imperative to protect them, to support those who have supported this nation,” he said.

A sense of home

For some Afghan families who may be used to a multigenerational family structure in which parents, kids and grandparents often live together, community is at the heart of a sense of home.

Also at the center of home is food. And for newly arrived Afghans, some East Bay cities offer both a sense of extended support within the already established Afghan community as well as access to Afghan food staples – like the homemade bread and Halal meat from Fremont's Maiwand Market.

Esmatullah Asadullah and his family, including his parents and three sisters, came to the Bay Area last year after first being placed in Louisville, Kentucky with the help of the International Rescue Committee. “There were only 50 [Afghan] families,” he said. Asadullah, 20, said the IRC helped their family for around 3-4 months. They decided to move to San Jose to be among a larger Afghan community in 2020.

“One of my mom’s friends lives here, and she really liked it,” Asadullah said. He's now working for Tesla and going to school in San Jose. Watching what's happening in Afghanistan from afar, he said it’s difficult: “Like as an Afghan … It’s hard — it’s like all [of] Afghanistan is like my family.”

For others who are arriving more recently, the challenges are more complex.

Housing costs 'a constant challenge and shock'

JFCS says housing is the biggest challenge in their resettlement efforts, as property managers are reluctant to rent to new arrivals without a standard rental history or credit score.

“The high cost of housing is a constant challenge and shock for incoming refugees," said Holly Taines White, director of development and community engagement at JFCS. "Finding an affordable, safe, appropriate place to live — especially one that is somewhat nearby family and friends – is one of the things JFCS assists with the most."

She shared one example of how challenging the search can be for someone who has recently arrived: A family found a relatively affordable $2,500 per-month apartment in Walnut Creek — but the property manager required they show income of five times the monthly rent.

“That is not something that a newly arrived family can do,” White said. “In cases like this, we provide a lot of advocacy, trying to help property managers understand the situations that our clients are in.” They’re also matching families with community members who are willing to serve as co-signers on the lease.