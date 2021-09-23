Last December, Forum spoke to four nurses and doctors on the frontlines of COVID care in California. At the time, cases were surging statewide, and no vaccines were available. They described heartbreaking patient deaths, overflowing ICUs and the heavy emotional toll of their work. The same healthcare workers join us again, nine months later, to share what has improved and the profound challenges that remain for those caring for the sickest patients.
California Health Workers Reflect on COVID Care, Eighteen Months Into the Pandemic
(iStock)
Guests:
Parimal Bharucha, pulmonary critical care specialist, Dignity Health in the Sacramento area
Mawata Kamara, registered nurse, Alameda Health System's San Leandro Hospital
Alex McDonald, family medicine specialist, Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center in San Bernardino County
Amy Arlund, registered nurse, Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center
