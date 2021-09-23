KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Maggie Nelson ‘On Freedom’

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
 (Harry Dodge)

The word freedom can be used in so many ways, sometimes at cross purposes. There are those who defend the freedom to remain unvaccinated, others the freedom to move in the world without excess risk.  “Can you think of a more depleted, imprecise, or weaponized word?” writes author and Bay Area native Maggie Nelson in her new essay collection, “On Freedom: Four Songs of Care and Constraint”.  Nelson probes the idea of freedom in the context of some of the most charged disagreements of our age, including  around climate change, sexuality, addiction and more.  She joins us to share what freedom means to her and why she sees it as  “an unending present practice, something already going on.”

