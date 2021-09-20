KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The California Report Magazine
4:30 pm – 5:00 pmThe California Report Magazine

‘Rolling Through California’ with Oakland-based musician Fantastic Negrito

We talk with Oakland-based musician Fantastic Negrito about his new song, "Rolling Through California," that explores the dissonance between the California Dream and the reality of living in the Golden State today. Plus, the story of one father and the family awaiting him in the Central Valley city of Los Banos. He followed the rules and went back to Mexico for the final step to apply for his green card: an interview at the U.S. Consulate. His wife and kids expected him back in a week or two. But it's been more than two years.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
The California Report Magazine
4:30 pm – 5:00 pmThe California Report Magazine

‘Rolling Through California’ with Oakland-based musician Fantastic Negrito

We talk with Oakland-based musician Fantastic Negrito about his new song, "Rolling Through California," that explores the dissonance between the California Dream and the reality of living in the Golden State today. Plus, the story of one father and the family awaiting him in the Central Valley city of Los Banos. He followed the rules and went back to Mexico for the final step to apply for his green card: an interview at the U.S. Consulate. His wife and kids expected him back in a week or two. But it's been more than two years.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Hollywood Writers' Rooms Still Don't Reflect the Diversity of America

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (iStock)

In a new cover story for The Atlantic, writer Hannah Giorgis looks critically at Hollywood’s writers’ rooms and how most of them look nothing like America. Documenting the history of Black writers who have navigated predominantly white writers’ rooms -- often confronting implicit and explicit biases -- Giorgis reveals the renaissance of onscreen representation they helped bring to television. Still, Hollywood remains an industry dominated by white men, and that continues to impact the hiring of offscreen Black talent and who’s at the table. We’ll talk to Giorgis about whether the tide is really turning in Hollywood when it comes to diverse representation -- not only in the stories we tell, but who’s telling them.    

Guests:

Hannah Giorgis, staff writer, The Atlantic

Sponsored