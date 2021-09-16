KQED is a proud member of
The World
The World
Each weekday, host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories in an hour of radio that reminds us just how small our planet really is.
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Historian Adam Tooze on How the Pandemic Exposed Failures of Globalization, Economic Order

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
 ( Courtesy of Adam Tooze)

In his new book “Shutdown: How Covid Shook the World's Economy,” historian Adam Tooze analyzes the different ways governments around the world responded to the pandemic and what their responses say about the way power works in the modern world. Synthesizing information from dozens of countries, Tooze traces various levels of economic interaction and their impacts “from main streets to central banks, from families to factories, from favelas to traders.” Tooze joins us to discuss “Shutdown” and share his thoughts on what we can learn from the pandemic when it comes to preparing for future global “polycrises.”

Guests:

Adam Tooze, professor of history, Columbia University; director, the European Institute; author, "Shutdown: How Covid Shook the World's Economy"

