The Takeaway
Ida’s Psychological Effects

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, concerns about how the storm will impact Louisiana’s healthcare system remain. Most immediately much of the attention is on the ongoing Covid-19 crisis in the state, which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, and the strains that people who need medical attention after Ida could place on the already overwhelmed hospitals. But another, less visible issue to be aware of is the mental health impact that storms like Ida have on residents. Studies following Hurricane Katrina showed that New Orleans residents struggled with mental health conditions for years after the storm. We speak with Denese Shervington about how to accommodate Louisiana communities working through a litany of crises this year.see more
Forum

By 5-4 Vote, Supreme Court Refuses to Block Texas Abortion Law, Most Restrictive in Nation

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
The US Supreme Court is seen in Washington, DC, on May 4, 2020. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Late Wednesday night in an unsigned majority opinion, the Supreme Court declined to block a Texas law that prohibits any abortions after six weeks, making it the most restrictive in the nation. The law, which prohibits abortions even in the case of rape and incest, is not enforced by the state; instead it deputizes private citizens to sue anyone who performs or “aids and abets” an abortion procedure. Chief Justice John Roberts, siding with the minority, described the law “unusual” and “unprecedented” in its attempt to delegate enforcement to private citizens. And writing in dissent, Justice Sonia Sotamayor called the Court’s order “stunning” and criticized the majority for allowing the law to remain in effect while appeals are ongoing. We’ll talk about the Texas law, the latest developments and what this means for Roe v. Wade.

Guests:

David Levine, professor, UC Hastings College of the Law

Mary Ziegler, professor of law, Florida State University College of Law; author, "Abortion and the Law in America: Roe v. Wade to the Present”

Michele Goodwin, chancellor's professor and director, Center for Biotechnology & Global Health Policy, UC Irvine School of Law; author, "Policing the Womb: Invisible Women and the Criminalization of Motherhood"

Joanna Grossman, professor of law, Southern Methodist University’s Dedman School of Law; board member, Jane’s Due Process

