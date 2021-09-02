KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Two Major Trails Offer Adventure, Beauty, to the San Francisco Bay Area

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:30 AM
 (Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP/GettyImages)

It may come as a surprise to some of the region’s urban dwellers that more than 1000 miles of trails outline the San Francisco Bay.  Running along the water’s edge through nine counties, the Bay trail passes by museums, bars, and parks ready for kite flying.  And the Ridge trail circumnavigates the Bay at a higher elevation, offering 365 degree views across the region.  We’ll hear about the provenance and evolution of these two different but precious hiking and biking resources, and what they mean to the region.

Guests:

Marie Sayles, development director, Bay Area Ridge Trail Council

Lee Huo , senior Bay Trail planner, The San Francisco Bay Trail Project

