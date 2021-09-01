Caldor Fire Intensifies, Residents Evacuate South Lake Tahoe Area

The South Lake Tahoe area remains under evacuation orders while the Caldor Fire continues to spread. At least 191,607 acres had burned as of Tuesday morning, according to Cal Fire. One of the major issues firefighting efforts have to contend with are spot fires. According to Scott Stephens, professor of fire science at UC Berkeley, almost 90% of the fire’s embers have a chance of sparking a new fire because of current drought conditions and ongoing winds. Stephens and KQED climate reporter Ezra David Romero join us for the latest news and analysis on the Caldor Fire.