All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Hurricane Ida

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell talks about recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida – made even more difficult without power and temperatures hitting 91 degrees today. California firefighters are hoping for favorable conditions today to help them keep the Caldor Fire from getting loose in the city of South Lake Tahoe, and Chicago Public Schools says 10 percent of their school bus drivers quit rather than get mandatory vaccines. What does that mean for the more than 2-thousand students who ride the bus to school?...see more
Forum

Caldor Fire Intensifies, Residents Evacuate South Lake Tahoe Area

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
Flames surround the Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort during the Caldor fire in Twin Bridges, California on August 30, 2021. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The South Lake Tahoe area remains under evacuation orders while the Caldor Fire continues to spread. At least 191,607 acres had burned as of Tuesday morning, according to Cal Fire. One of the major issues firefighting efforts have to contend with are spot fires. According to Scott Stephens, professor of fire science at UC Berkeley, almost 90% of the fire’s embers have a chance of sparking a new fire because of current drought conditions and ongoing winds. Stephens and KQED climate reporter Ezra David Romero join us for the latest news and analysis on the Caldor Fire.

Guests:

Scott Stephens, professor of fire science at the College of Natural Resources, University of California Berkeley

Ezra David Romero, climate reporter, KQED

