The South Lake Tahoe area remains under evacuation orders while the Caldor Fire continues to spread. At least 191,607 acres had burned as of Tuesday morning, according to Cal Fire. One of the major issues firefighting efforts have to contend with are spot fires. According to Scott Stephens, professor of fire science at UC Berkeley, almost 90% of the fire’s embers have a chance of sparking a new fire because of current drought conditions and ongoing winds. Stephens and KQED climate reporter Ezra David Romero join us for the latest news and analysis on the Caldor Fire.
Caldor Fire Intensifies, Residents Evacuate South Lake Tahoe Area
Flames surround the Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort during the Caldor fire in Twin Bridges, California on August 30, 2021. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Scott Stephens, professor of fire science at the College of Natural Resources, University of California Berkeley
Ezra David Romero, climate reporter, KQED
Sponsored