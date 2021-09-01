KQED is a proud member of
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

The Chair

On the next Fresh Air, Terry Gross talks with actress Sandra Oh who stars in the new comedy series, The Chair. She plays the first person of color --and the first woman-- to chair the English Department at a prestigious college. Oh also starred in the popular thriller series, Killing Eve and in ABC’s medical series Grey’s Anatomy. Join us.see more
Forum

As U.S. Occupation Ends, Future Uncertain for Women and Girls in Afghanistan

Mina Kim
at 10:00 PM
Refugees from Afghanistan are escorted to a waiting bus after arriving and being processed at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia on August 23, 2021. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

After a 20-year U.S.-led war and occupation, the Taliban control Afghanistan once again, calling into doubt the continued exercise of freedoms gained by Afghan women, particularly those in urban areas. We'll talk about what Taliban rule may mean for Afghan women and girls. We'll also talk about President Biden's resettlement plans for Afghan refugees and the political backlash he's facing.

Guests:

Rina Amiri, independent policy and mediation advisor, senior fellow, NYU's Center for International Cooperation and NYU's Center for Global Affairs

Maliha Chishti, lecturer and research associate, Pearson Institute for the Study and Resolution of Global Conflicts, University of Chicago

Anita Kumar, White House correspondent and associate editor, Politico

