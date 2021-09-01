After a 20-year U.S.-led war and occupation, the Taliban control Afghanistan once again, calling into doubt the continued exercise of freedoms gained by Afghan women, particularly those in urban areas. We'll talk about what Taliban rule may mean for Afghan women and girls. We'll also talk about President Biden's resettlement plans for Afghan refugees and the political backlash he's facing.
As U.S. Occupation Ends, Future Uncertain for Women and Girls in Afghanistan
Refugees from Afghanistan are escorted to a waiting bus after arriving and being processed at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia on August 23, 2021. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Rina Amiri, independent policy and mediation advisor, senior fellow, NYU's Center for International Cooperation and NYU's Center for Global Affairs
Maliha Chishti, lecturer and research associate, Pearson Institute for the Study and Resolution of Global Conflicts, University of Chicago
Anita Kumar, White House correspondent and associate editor, Politico
