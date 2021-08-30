Eyal Press Explores Hazards of Hidden Essential Jobs in ‘Dirty Work’

From the undocumented immigrants who work in industrial slaughterhouses to the guards charged with keeping order in the most notorious U.S. prisons: they're the hidden workers journalist Eyal Press writes about in his latest book, "Dirty Work." Press explores the psychic and emotional toll borne by poor people and people of color who are disproportionately trapped in jobs that the public at large sees as morally tainted, but essential to maintaining our prevailing social order. We'll talk with Press about what he uncovered.