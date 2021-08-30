KQED is a proud member of
The California Report Magazine
6:30 pm – 7:00 pmThe California Report Magazine

What Fire Reveals

A year ago this month, 12,000 lightning strikes exploded across Northern California. In the Santa Cruz Mountains, scattered fires grew into one massive burning blaze, dubbed the CZU August Lightning Complex Fire. It scorched about 86,000 acres, destroying more than 900 homes, and it burned Big Basin, California’s oldest state park. A year later the fire is still smoldering deep in some of the roots and stumps of ancient redwoods. The Kitchen Sisters started recording people’s stories about what was lost – and what has been found – since lightning struck. This story grew out of a collaboration with the Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History. People who lost their homes in the fires were invited to bring in artifacts found in the ashes and have them photographed by award-winning photographer Shmuel Thaler. They also got a chance to be interviewed by The Kitchen Sisters about the fire, their homes, their lives and many of those voices are featured in this sound collage documentary.see more
Forum

Eyal Press Explores Hazards of Hidden Essential Jobs in ‘Dirty Work’

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
From the undocumented immigrants who work in industrial slaughterhouses to the guards charged with keeping order in the most notorious U.S. prisons: they're the hidden workers journalist Eyal Press writes about in his latest book, "Dirty Work." Press explores the psychic and emotional toll borne by poor people and people of color who are disproportionately trapped in jobs that the public at large sees as morally tainted, but essential to maintaining our prevailing social order. We'll talk with Press about what he uncovered.

Guests:

Eyal Press, journalist and author, "Dirty Work: Essential Jobs and the Hidden Toll of Inequality in America"

