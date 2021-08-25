KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Frustrated Napa Wine Growers Want More Fire Protection

Lily Jamali
at 9:20 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A firefighter takes a break from battling the Glass Fire on October 01, 2020 in Calistoga, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

After wildfires destroyed more than 30 wine properties in the last year alone, Napa County’s wine industry is asking for more  firefighting resources and is even proposing that the county form its own fire department.  Unlike other rural counties with few resources, Napa can afford additional firefighting helicopters and used fire trucks.  We’ll hear how a community scarred by years of wildfire devastation wants to change how it fights wildfire and what that means for ensuring access to high-stakes emergency resources for all.

Guests:

Alfredo Pedroza, board of supervisors chairperson; supervisor, Napa County

Ken Pimlott, former chief, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection

Sponsored