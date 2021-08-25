Frustrated Napa Wine Growers Want More Fire Protection

After wildfires destroyed more than 30 wine properties in the last year alone, Napa County’s wine industry is asking for more firefighting resources and is even proposing that the county form its own fire department. Unlike other rural counties with few resources, Napa can afford additional firefighting helicopters and used fire trucks. We’ll hear how a community scarred by years of wildfire devastation wants to change how it fights wildfire and what that means for ensuring access to high-stakes emergency resources for all.